Russell Westbrook, Fred VanVleet, Tyler Herro headline NBA injury report for Saturday, February 12

There are 11 games on the NBA schedule Saturday, with ABC’s Saturday showcase featuring the Lakers and Warriors. With the Super Bowl happening Sunday, the league tends to load up Saturday’s slate. That leads to a lengthy injury report, continuing to feature prominent players as the All-Star break approaches. Here’s Saturday’s injury report in the association.
NBA Injury Report: February 12
New York Knicks vs. Portland Trail Blazers
RJ Barrett (ankle) OUT
Nerlens Noel (knee) questionable
With Barrett out, Obi Toppin will be a strong play in fantasy/DFS lineups. If Noel misses the game, look for Mitchell Robinson to continue being a dominant force in the interior.
Eric Bledsoe (Achilles) OUT
We won’t see Bledsoe back on the court, and it’s probably best for Portland that they play young guys over veterans at this point.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Charlotte Hornets
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Sacramento Kings vs. Washington Wizards
Kristaps Porzingis (knee, trade) OUT
Porzingis is now on the Wizards, but he’s out. It’ll be Rui Hachimura, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford in the froncourt for Washington.
San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Darius Garland (back) questionable
Garland didn’t play Friday, but that’s likely so he can go Saturday. If he doesn’t play, it’ll be Rajon Rondo and Brandon Goodwin at the point guard spot for Cleveland.
Tyrese Maxey (hamstring) questionable
Shake Milton (back) questionable
Maxey and Milton played through these issues Friday, so we’ll see if the 76ers play them on the second game of a back-to-back set.
Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors
Austin Rivers (hip) probable
Monte Morris (concussion) OUT
Morris remains out, while Rivers could potentially sit on the second game of a back-to-back.
Fred VanVleet (groin) questionable
If VanVleet doesn’t play, fantasy/DFS players can look for Gary Trent Jr. and OG Anunoby as alternate options on this team.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat
Nic Claxton (hamstring) OUT
LaMarcus Aldridge (ankle) OUT
Seth Curry (trade) TBD
Ben Simmons (trade) OUT
Andre Drummond (trade) TBD
Blake Griffin and Day’Ron Sharpe should get good minutes with Claxton and Aldridge out. We’ll see how the traded players are integrated, but Kyrie Irving and Patty Mills are safe fantasy/DFS options regardless.
Tyler Herro (knee) questionable
PJ Tucker (knee) questionable
If Herro and Tucker sit out, Duncan Robinson and Jimmy Butler will get boosts. Kyle Lowry is also going to see some additional touches for Miami in that case.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Chicago Bulls
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks
Norman Powell (toe) questionable
Powell has picked up this injury recently. If he doesn’t play, look for Robert Covington, Luke Kennard and Nicolas Batum to get additional touches on the perimeter.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors
Russell Westbrook (back) questionable
LeBron James (knee) quesetionable
Anthony Davis (wrist) probable
Dwight Howard (back) probable
Carmelo Anthony (hamstring) OUT
This injury report looks like a mixed All-NBA team. Westbrook’s status is somewhat in doubt with his back issue but James and Davis should play. If the point guard is out, Austin Reaves likely takes his spot.
Klay Thompson (injury management) expected to play
Otto Porter Jr. (injury management) expected to play
Both perimeter scorers should be good to go in primetime Saturday, which caps Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga in fantasy/DFS formats.
Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns
Jalen Suggs (Achilles) questionable
Suggs played Friday, so there’s a chance the Magic rest him Saturday. He’s a crucial piece of this franchise going forward, so Orlando is always going to exercise caution with this type of injury.