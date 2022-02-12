Russell Westbrook, Fred VanVleet, Tyler Herro headline NBA injury report for Saturday, February 12

There are 11 games on the NBA schedule Saturday, with ABC’s Saturday showcase featuring the Lakers and Warriors. With the Super Bowl happening Sunday, the league tends to load up Saturday’s slate. That leads to a lengthy injury report, continuing to feature prominent players as the All-Star break approaches. Here’s Saturday’s injury report in the association.

NBA Injury Report: February 12

RJ Barrett (ankle) OUT

Nerlens Noel (knee) questionable

With Barrett out, Obi Toppin will be a strong play in fantasy/DFS lineups. If Noel misses the game, look for Mitchell Robinson to continue being a dominant force in the interior.

Eric Bledsoe (Achilles) OUT

We won’t see Bledsoe back on the court, and it’s probably best for Portland that they play young guys over veterans at this point.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Kristaps Porzingis (knee, trade) OUT

Porzingis is now on the Wizards, but he’s out. It’ll be Rui Hachimura, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford in the froncourt for Washington.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Darius Garland (back) questionable

Garland didn’t play Friday, but that’s likely so he can go Saturday. If he doesn’t play, it’ll be Rajon Rondo and Brandon Goodwin at the point guard spot for Cleveland.

Tyrese Maxey (hamstring) questionable

Shake Milton (back) questionable

Maxey and Milton played through these issues Friday, so we’ll see if the 76ers play them on the second game of a back-to-back set.

Austin Rivers (hip) probable

Monte Morris (concussion) OUT

Morris remains out, while Rivers could potentially sit on the second game of a back-to-back.

Fred VanVleet (groin) questionable

If VanVleet doesn’t play, fantasy/DFS players can look for Gary Trent Jr. and OG Anunoby as alternate options on this team.

Nic Claxton (hamstring) OUT

LaMarcus Aldridge (ankle) OUT

Seth Curry (trade) TBD

Ben Simmons (trade) OUT

Andre Drummond (trade) TBD

Blake Griffin and Day’Ron Sharpe should get good minutes with Claxton and Aldridge out. We’ll see how the traded players are integrated, but Kyrie Irving and Patty Mills are safe fantasy/DFS options regardless.

Tyler Herro (knee) questionable

PJ Tucker (knee) questionable

If Herro and Tucker sit out, Duncan Robinson and Jimmy Butler will get boosts. Kyle Lowry is also going to see some additional touches for Miami in that case.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Norman Powell (toe) questionable

Powell has picked up this injury recently. If he doesn’t play, look for Robert Covington, Luke Kennard and Nicolas Batum to get additional touches on the perimeter.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

Russell Westbrook (back) questionable

LeBron James (knee) quesetionable

Anthony Davis (wrist) probable

Dwight Howard (back) probable

Carmelo Anthony (hamstring) OUT

This injury report looks like a mixed All-NBA team. Westbrook’s status is somewhat in doubt with his back issue but James and Davis should play. If the point guard is out, Austin Reaves likely takes his spot.

Klay Thompson (injury management) expected to play

Otto Porter Jr. (injury management) expected to play

Both perimeter scorers should be good to go in primetime Saturday, which caps Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga in fantasy/DFS formats.

Jalen Suggs (Achilles) questionable

Suggs played Friday, so there’s a chance the Magic rest him Saturday. He’s a crucial piece of this franchise going forward, so Orlando is always going to exercise caution with this type of injury.