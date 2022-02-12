Pick against the spread, over/under for Saint Mary’s-Gonzaga on Saturday

To this point, West Coast Conference teams have been getting crushed by Gonzaga, losing by an average of 30.5 points per game, but St. Mary’s has a unique still and is also ranked in the top 25 as they enter The Kennel on Saturday in search of a big upset.

Saint Mary’s Gaels at Gonzaga Bulldogs (-16, 148)

The Gaels are 19th in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis while ranking 330th out of 358 Division I teams in possessions per game.

They will be tasked with trying to slow down a Gonzaga offense that is second in the country in points scored on a per possession basis overall this season and first in just conference game while ranking sixth in possessions per game.

A key for St. Mary’s hanging in this game is not allowing second chances as the team is sixth in the country in defensive rebound rate, allowing opponents to rebound just 19.9% of their missed shots.

Free throw shooting will be another factor in keeping St. Mary’s competitive in this game as the team is making 82.4% of their free throws in conference play with each of their top five scorers in conference play shooting at least 80% at the free throw line.

Gonzaga has been pulverizing teams in the West Coast Conference to this point but with St. Mary’s ability to slow games down coupled with the Gaels coming in having made 45.3% of their 3-point attempts the past three games, it will be an unexpected test for Gonzaga.

The Play: St. Mary’s Spread