Mesa Marathon winners: Who won the men’s and women’s races

We track the winners of the men’s and women’s races at the Meaa Marathon.

By David Fucillo
A cyclist rides his bike on Usery Pass Road along Usery Mountain Regional Park and Tonto National Forest in Mesa on July 18, 2021. Benjamin Chambers/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The 10th annual Mesa Marathon is officially underway on Sunday and we now await the finishers. The race was canceled last year due to COVID-19 and is back. It got underway at 6:30 a.m. MT and the first finishers crossed the finish line a little after 8:45 a.m. MT

We’ll update this with results for the men’s and women’s marathon as well as the men’s and women’s half marathon. We’ll include winners and top-finishing Americans in the various races.

J.J. Santana finished first overall and first among men with a time of 2:16:49. Abdulmuhsen Alali finished second with a time of 2:19:17. Fermin Villagran finished third with a time of 2:24:35.

Jessica McClain took home first place in the women’s marathon. She finished with a time of 2:33:34. Shannon Smith finished second with a time of 2:43:57 and Abbie Tuomi finished third with a time of 2:48:21.

In the half marathon, the men’s top three were Jacob Thomson (1:02:25), Tsegay Tuemay (1:02:28), and Kiya Dandena (1:02:29). The women’s top three were Molly Seidel (1:10:06), Jeralyn Poe (1:10:51), and Sarah Sellers (1:11:39).

