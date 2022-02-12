 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Baylor F Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua out indefinitely after exiting Saturday’s game vs. Texas with knee injury

The big man was helped off the floor by two trainers.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
NCAA Basketball: Kansas State at Baylor
Baylor Bears forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua scores against Kansas State Wildcats forward Kaosi Ezeagu during the second half at Ferrell Center.
Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Update: Well, it’s not great news for Baylor. Tchamwa Tchatchoua has been ruled out indefinitely with a “serious” knee injury, so it’ll be on Sochan and Thamba to take on bigger roles going forward. We’ll see how much this impacts the team as it looks to defend its national championship.

The Baylor Bears could be without forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua for the rest of Saturday’s game against the Texas Longhorns after he suffered a knee injury. He was 1-2 with two points prior to exiting the game.

If Tchamwa Tchatchoua is ruled out for the rest of the contest, look for the Bears to roll with Flo Thamba and Jeremy Sochan in the frontcourt. Baylor typically utilizes four guards in its lineups, so Tchamwa Tchatchoua going down is a big loss from that standpoint. Matthew Mayer could also fill in for some minutes at the forward spot, although the Bears would like to avoid that if possible.

Baylor is holding a lead over Texas in the first half, so there won’t be a rush to bring Tchamwa Tchatchoua back on the floor even if his knee injury checks out. We’ll see how the forward progresses as the game moves along and if there are any more updates.

