Baylor F Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua out indefinitely after exiting Saturday’s game vs. Texas with knee injury

Update: Well, it’s not great news for Baylor. Tchamwa Tchatchoua has been ruled out indefinitely with a “serious” knee injury, so it’ll be on Sochan and Thamba to take on bigger roles going forward. We’ll see how much this impacts the team as it looks to defend its national championship.

Baylor's Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua is out indefinitely following a serious knee injury, per a school spokesman. https://t.co/yS2aailZ79 — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 12, 2022

The Baylor Bears could be without forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua for the rest of Saturday’s game against the Texas Longhorns after he suffered a knee injury. He was 1-2 with two points prior to exiting the game.

Hoping for the best with Baylor big man Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, but that knee injury didn’t look good at all. Just had to be helped off the court here in Waco. pic.twitter.com/zKX0wuXWyL — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 12, 2022

If Tchamwa Tchatchoua is ruled out for the rest of the contest, look for the Bears to roll with Flo Thamba and Jeremy Sochan in the frontcourt. Baylor typically utilizes four guards in its lineups, so Tchamwa Tchatchoua going down is a big loss from that standpoint. Matthew Mayer could also fill in for some minutes at the forward spot, although the Bears would like to avoid that if possible.

Baylor is holding a lead over Texas in the first half, so there won’t be a rush to bring Tchamwa Tchatchoua back on the floor even if his knee injury checks out. We’ll see how the forward progresses as the game moves along and if there are any more updates.