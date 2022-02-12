Who will the surprise guest be at the Super Bowl halftime show?

We’re already prepping for one of the greatest Super Bowl halftime shows ever, with a clutch lineup including Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. However, news dropped earlier this week that we could be in store for another big addition to the lineup.

One Twitter account noted that it appeared that there was a rehearsal for “In Da Club” by 50 Cent occurring at SoFi Stadium, but the video was pulled. 50 Cent has collaborated with Eminem in the past and doesn’t look to have any known “beef” with those already on the Super Bowl halftime set list.

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will kick-off from SoFi Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET for Super Bowl LVI. The halftime show is expected to take place somewhere around 8:00-8:30 p.m., depending on the length of the first half. Here’s a look at some potential guests that could make an appearance in the Super Bowl LVI halftime show.

#Shaq is ready for a #SuperBowl surprise! The NBA legend tells us his thoughts on the rumors of a possible #Tupac hologram during halftime. pic.twitter.com/o19LBcZ6g0 — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) February 12, 2022

Potential surprise guests for Super Bowl LVI halftime show

50 Cent

Tupac hologram (no, really)

Kanye West

LL Cool J

Schoolboy Q

J Cole

Notable (rumored) feuds involving 2022 halftime show headliners