Bengals practice squad players called up for Super Bowl 56

Being active for the Super Bowl is a big deal for an NFL player. We also know that even the smallest role for a role player can become a huge part of one single game. In the Championship round, the Bengals activated wide receiver Trent Taylor and defensive tackle Damion Square. Taylor came up big in that matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, as he caught a two-point conversion on his only offensive snap of the game and successfully handled two punt returns.

Now, for the Super Bowl, the Bengals have once again elevated Taylor along with defensive tackle Mike Daniels this time around. Daniels will add depth to the defensive line, while Taylor will continue to return punts and could see some spot work on offense.

Taylor’s job as the punt returner is huge, as any miscue could be disastrous. It’s an extremely important job for a practice squad player in the season’s biggest game.