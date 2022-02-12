Sam Ryder makes Hole-In-One on 16 at Waste Management Open, crowd goes berserk!

Sam Ryder, welcome to history.

From the inebriated cathedral that is the 16th hole at the WM Open in Scottsdale, we’ve got our first ace in seven years.

Go absolutely crazy, you desert lunatics.

And it’s not like this happens every year. Ryder is the first man to make an ace on the Par 3 Of Chaos since 2015. At DraftKings Sportsbook an ace in this year’s tournament was +400 to hit. Cash that ticket those of you that love a party.

We’re sure the oddsmakers are a bit sad, because everyone is rooting for and betting on this every year, but the gallery couldn’t be more excited.

After making history, Ryder sits at -6, six shots back of tournament leader Patrick Cantlay.

Here’s the list of golfers that have made a hole-in-one on 16 at TPC Scottsdale since the Waste Management Open began play on the course in 1987. Welcome to the club, Mr. Ryder.

2015: Francesco Molinari

2011: Jarrod Lyle

2002: Mike Sposa

1997: Steve Stricker

1997: Tiger Woods

1991: Jay Delsing

1990: Brad Bryant

1990: David Edwards

1988: Hal Sutton