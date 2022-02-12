Sam Ryder makes Hole-In-One on 16 at Waste Management Open, crowd goes berserk!

Sam Ryder, welcome to history.
From the inebriated cathedral that is the 16th hole at the WM Open in Scottsdale, we’ve got our first ace in seven years.
Go absolutely crazy, you desert lunatics.
PANDEMONIUM pic.twitter.com/dWbg0MSzs2— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) February 12, 2022
Rain delay. pic.twitter.com/iTg3ftTOTG— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 12, 2022
And it’s not like this happens every year. Ryder is the first man to make an ace on the Par 3 Of Chaos since 2015. At DraftKings Sportsbook an ace in this year’s tournament was +400 to hit. Cash that ticket those of you that love a party.
We’re sure the oddsmakers are a bit sad, because everyone is rooting for and betting on this every year, but the gallery couldn’t be more excited.
After making history, Ryder sits at -6, six shots back of tournament leader Patrick Cantlay.
Here’s the list of golfers that have made a hole-in-one on 16 at TPC Scottsdale since the Waste Management Open began play on the course in 1987. Welcome to the club, Mr. Ryder.
2015: Francesco Molinari
2011: Jarrod Lyle
2002: Mike Sposa
1997: Steve Stricker
1997: Tiger Woods
1991: Jay Delsing
1990: Brad Bryant
1990: David Edwards
1988: Hal Sutton