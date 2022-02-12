John Collins OUT Sunday vs. Celtics due to foot injury

The Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics will take part in one of two NBA games on Super Bowl Sunday, with both teams fighting for position in the East playoff picture. The Hawks will be without a key starter, as John Collins has been ruled out with a foot injury. Here are the latest updates.

For tomorrow’s game at Boston:



Delon Wright (left hip flexor) is probable.



Trae Young (right hip discomfort) is probable.



John Collins (right foot strain) is out. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) February 12, 2022

John Collins injury updates

Collins has been dealing with some injuries lately. He’s had shoulder and knee problems, but the foot has been the most recent and it will keep him out. Collins is averaging 16.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game this season.

Fantasy basketball impact

With Collins out, look for the Hawks to give Clint Capela and Onyeka Okungwu the majority of the minutes in the frontcourt. Those two are going to be the value plays in fantasy/DFS formats Sunday. With just two games on tap, Capela and Okungwu will be heavily targeted. The Hawks might also go small, so Danilo Gallinari and De’Andre Hunter might see additional rebounding opportunities as small-ball 4s.

Betting impact

The Hawks were likely underdogs already heading into this game, but they’ll lose a few points with Collins out.