The crowd reaction after Sam Ryder’s ace at 16 in the WM Phoenix Open is perfect [VIDEO]

The craziest hole in golf had their first ace in seven years. And the patrons (TM Augusta National Golf Club) chose to kindly applaud the fine effort of one Mr. Sam Ryder of Stetson University.

Let’s check in on the reactions from those in attendance as the gentlemanly sport that literally invented the golf clap was being played.

ACE ON 16



What a place for @SamRyderSU's first ace on TOUR! pic.twitter.com/5AemLzhVG2 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 12, 2022

Sam Ryder hole-in-one at 16 at the @WMPhoenixOpen. What a scene! pic.twitter.com/AMYaUoP8y9 — Adam Stanley (@adam_stanley) February 12, 2022

There’s exactly one stop on the PGA Tour where this kind of behaviour is permitted, and the irony of their lead sponsor continuing to be a garbage company isn’t lost on anyone. But this is so, so good for the game, and it needs to never change.

The biggest issue with growth in the sport of golf is the distance that it puts itself from the proletariat. The game costs a lot of money to play, even to buy the equipment needed to have a chance to succeed on a modern course, and there aren’t enough opportunities for people that don’t have some privilege.

But it’s also one of the best of our sports because you can play it until you’re basically immobile, and honor and being a good playing partner still very much counts for something. And having a few brews from the cart girl while hacking around after work on a weeknight is the perfect balance of competition and camaraderie.

And TPC Scottsdale once a year exposes more people to what a great game this is. For one week a year, golf is open and accessible to everyone. Get ‘em in the tent, and show them your product once they’re inside. That’s what the WM Phoenix Open does, and it’s terrific.

Thanks for the highlight, Sam Ryder. Hopefully your moment inspires someone else to take up the game.