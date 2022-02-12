Memphis snaps Houston’s 37-game home win streak with 69-59 victory

The Memphis Tigers have snapped the Houston Cougars’ 37-game home winning streak which dates back to December 2019 with a 69-59 victory, sending shockwaves throughout college basketball Saturday. The Tigers did not have Emoni Bates in this game but could be a dangerous team if he does rejoin the team at some point.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cougars were 9.5-point favorites in this contest. They ended up losing by double digits to a Memphis team now looking like it could make a run down the stretch to clinch a NCAA Tournament berth. If Bates returns, Penny Hardaway could have enough to make his first March Madness as the Tigers coach.

Landers Nolley led the way for the Tigers with 20 points. Memphis shot 40.9 percent from behind the arc but the real story was the free-throw shooting to ice the game. The Tigers hit 18 of their 19 foul shots, largely in one-and-one situations. That was the final nail in the coffin for Houston.