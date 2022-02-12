Zach LaVine OUT Saturday vs. Thunder due to knee injury

The Chicago Bulls hope to grab another win when they meet the struggling Oklahoma City Thunder Saturday. The Bulls are completing a back-to-back set and they’ll be without Zach LaVine, who is dealing with a knee injury.

Zach LaVine is out vs. Thunder, per Billy Donovan. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) February 12, 2022

LaVine had initially suffered this injury a while back, but it has reportedly flared up from time to time. The guard played through the issue Friday but the Bulls are likely going to take this strategy on back-to-back sets to ensure he is healthy for the postseason.

Fantasy basketball impact

With LaVine out, Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White continue to be value plays. The guards have seen extended minutes with the injuries in Chicago’s backcourt and will get major time tonight. Dosunmu is the more all-around player, while White provides a higher ceiling as a scorer.

Betting impact

The Bulls were going to be favored in most situations against the Thunder, although this will shift the line more towards Oklahoma City. It’s still worth backing Chicago in this game.