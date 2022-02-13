Cardinals Super Bowl odds: What Arizona needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 57

For most NFL teams, the attention has already turned towards the 2022 season and dreams of playing in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, AZ. The Arizona Cardinals will strive to host its own Super Bowl next February and enter the offseason with +2500 odds to win it all per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The team took a step forward in year-three of the Kyler Murray/Kliff Kingsbury era this past season, posting an 11-6 record and reaching the postseason for the first time since 2015. After a 10-2 start however, they faltered down the stretch by losing four of their last five regular season games and were dominated by the Rams in the Wild Card round. The hope is they can take that next step in 2022.

The Cardinals have a handful of free agents they must make decisions on, highlighted by defensive end Chandler Jones, running back James Conner, tight end Zach Ertz, and wide receivers A.J. Green and Christian Kirk. An improved pass rush was already a major need for the team and if Jones does leave, then a defensive lineman becomes an absolute priority for the Cards in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

If Arizona can improve its defensive front, provide a little bit more protection for Kyler Murray, and stay healthy in the back half of the regular season, it’ll have a shot at making a deep postseason run and possibly a Super Bowl victory.

