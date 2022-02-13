Falcons Super Bowl odds: What Atlanta needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 57

For most NFL teams, the attention has already turned towards the 2022 season and dreams of playing in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, AZ. The Atlanta Falcons enter the offseason as longshots to win it all next February at +5000.

The team’s first year under Arthur Smith in 2021 was a weird, pseudo-rebuild where they ultimately finished with a 7-10 record. The team struggled to maintain brief spurts of momentum and went 0-7 vs. playoff teams. They did get a resurgent year from running back Cordarrelle Patterson and a 1,000-yard rookie campaign from tight end Kyle Pitts.

Entering the offseason, questions persists over the future of quarterback Matt Ryan with the franchise. They also may part ways with wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who left midway through the season for mental health reasons and reportedly asked for a trade.

The Falcons also have decisions to make on a few free agents like defensive end Dante Fowler and the aforementioned Patterson. They have a list of needs on both sides of the ball that need to be addressed and with the No. 8 pick in the NFL Draft, they could go best player available if need be.

It would take nothing short of a miracle for Atlanta to make a Super Bowl run but with proper roster management in the offseason, a playoff berth is definitely within the realm of possibility.

