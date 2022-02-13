Ravens Super Bowl odds: What Baltimore needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 57

For most NFL teams, the attention has already turned towards the 2022 season and dreams of playing in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, AZ. The Baltimore Ravens enter the offseason with +1800 odds to win it all next February.

Injuries, injuries, and more injuries kneecapped what could’ve been a promising year for the Ravens in 2021. The team lost cornerback Marcus Peters and running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards before the season even started and still had to deal with the normal amount of attrition throughout the season.

They still started the season 8-3 and seemed primed to make another postseason run before quarterback Lamar Jackson went down with a season-ending ankle injury. They ended up dropping their final six contests to finish 8-9 and missed the playoffs.

Aside from simply getting their guys healthy, Baltimore’s first order of business will be finding a new defensive coordinator after Wink Martindale was fired following the conclusion of the regular season.

With around $23 million in projected cap space, they’ll next have to figure out what they want to do with free agents like defensive end Calais Campbell, defensive tackle Brandon Williams, and wide receiver Sammy Watkins. Their biggest need heading into the 2022 NFL Draft will most likely shoring up the offensive line with a tackle and with the 14th pick, they’ll be able to get a top line prospect.

When Jackson and company are healthy, they’re very a Super Bowl contender even in an AFC that has been dominated by Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs over the last four years. If the Ravens can shore up some of their weaker areas on the field, then they have a good shot at making it to Glendale.

