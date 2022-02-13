Bills Super Bowl odds: What Buffalo needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 57

The Buffalo Bills have the second-best odds (+700), behind the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl 57 next season.

The Bills (11-6) won the AFC East for second-straight season after defeating the New York Jets in Week 18. Buffalo kicked off their playoff run with in Super Wild Card Weekend with a 47-17 win over the New England Patriots. However, the Bills could not get past the Kansas City Chiefs, losing 42-36 in overtime in the Divisional Round.

The Bills do not have a ton of significant players that they need to re-sign in free agency. If they want to bring back Jerry Hughes, who is 33 years old, they could likely bring him back on a 1 or 2 year deal. Buffalo will likely try to upgrade their cornerback spot as there was a drop-off after Tre’Davious White got hurt. Third-year cornerback Levi Wallace is expected to be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

Outside of free-agent and the NFL draft, Buffalo might lose one or both of their coordinators in the next few weeks. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is a top head coaching candidate, along with defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. If they lose either one, we should expect a drop-off, but not a significant one as this team is set to make another postseason run with Josh Allen.

