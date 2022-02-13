 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bills Super Bowl odds: What Buffalo needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 57

The Buffalo Bills have +700 odds to win Super Bowl 57 in February 2023. We break down what has to happen for Bills to take home the Lombardi Trophy.

By DKNation Staff
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passing against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of the AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills have the second-best odds (+700), behind the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl 57 next season.

The Bills (11-6) won the AFC East for second-straight season after defeating the New York Jets in Week 18. Buffalo kicked off their playoff run with in Super Wild Card Weekend with a 47-17 win over the New England Patriots. However, the Bills could not get past the Kansas City Chiefs, losing 42-36 in overtime in the Divisional Round.

Buffalo Bills Super Bowl 57 odds: +700

The Bills do not have a ton of significant players that they need to re-sign in free agency. If they want to bring back Jerry Hughes, who is 33 years old, they could likely bring him back on a 1 or 2 year deal. Buffalo will likely try to upgrade their cornerback spot as there was a drop-off after Tre’Davious White got hurt. Third-year cornerback Levi Wallace is expected to be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

Outside of free-agent and the NFL draft, Buffalo might lose one or both of their coordinators in the next few weeks. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is a top head coaching candidate, along with defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. If they lose either one, we should expect a drop-off, but not a significant one as this team is set to make another postseason run with Josh Allen.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation