Panthers Super Bowl odds: What Carolina needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 57

The Carolina Panthers have long shot odds of +5000 to win Super Bowl 57 next season. The Jacksonville Jaguars are tied with the Panthers when it comes to odds, while the New York Jets, Houston Texans, and Detroit Lions all have +10000 odds to win the big game.

The Panthers (5-12) started off the regular season 3-0, but went 2-12 the rest of way. Year 2 of the Matt Rhule era went off the rails as star running back Christian McCaffrey only played in seven games due to ankle and hamstring injuries.

They also lost first round pick cornerback Jaycee Horn to a season-ending foot injury. In addition to the injuries, the Panthers dealt with inconsistent quarterback play from Sam Darnold, PJ Walker, and Cam Newton.

For the Panthers to have a winning season and to make the playoffs, they need to figure out the QB situation. Carolina picked up Darnold’s fifth-year option so he’ll be on the roster next season. However, that does not guarantee he will start the 2022 season. The Panthers also have the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. With that pick, they could take Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett but neither guy will come in and put this team into the Super Bowl.

