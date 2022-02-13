Browns Super Bowl odds: What Cleveland needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 57

The Cleveland Browns have +3500 odds to win Super Bowl 57 in 2023 after a disappointing 2021 season.

The Browns (8-9) started off the regular season 3-1 through the first four weeks, but they could not find that magic they had in 2020 due to injuries and poor play. The Browns lost three out of their last four games down the stretch, which effectively put an end to their playoff hopes.

Cleveland starting quarterback Baker Mayfield was dealing with a shoulder injury and they released star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is now living his best life with the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC title game. The Browns will hope to get healthy again and try to get back to the playoffs next season.

The main thing for the Browns is just staying healthy. You will not win many football games when you are missing your starting quarterback and top-two running backs. The Browns will need to address the wide receiver position either in the draft or free agency. Cleveland will also need to decide if they want to re-sign tight end David Njoku, who played in the second half of the season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.