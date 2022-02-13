Bengals Super Bowl odds: What Cincinnati needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 57

Perhaps no NFL team exceeded the expectations during the 2021 season more than the Cincinnati Bengals. After winning just six total games the previous two seasons, the Bengals went 10-7 during the regular season, winning the AFC North for the first time in over half a decade.

Reaching the postseason in 2021 marked a significant accomplishment by itself. However, the Bengals went on to win three playoff games, two of which came on the road against heavily favored opponents, the No. 1 seeded Tennessee Titans and the defending AFC-champion Kansas City Chiefs. In the process, quarterback Joe Burrow established himself as an Ohio folk hero, leading an overmatched roster to the Super Bowl.

The surprising year contributed to the Bengals receiving +1200 odds to win Super Bowl LVII.

With a roster that features Offensive Rookie of the Year Ja’Marr Chase, star running back Joe Mixon, and the aforementioned Burrow, the Bengals don’t lack for star power on offense. However, the offensive line has proved to be the Achilles heel for the unit each of the past two seasons. While O-line does feature some useful pieces such as former first-round pick Jonah Williams, the front office will look to replace much of the group due to performance or age. Expect Cincinnati to invest resources there, whether in the form of free-agent acquisitions (the team projects to have nearly $58 million in cap space, per Over the Cap) or draft picks (the team holds all of its original selections plus a conditional seventh-rounder from the New York Giants).

