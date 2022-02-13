Bears Super Bowl odds: What Chicago needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 57

The Chicago Bears have long shot odds at +6500 to win Super Bowl 57 next season. The New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons also share the same odds with the Bears.

The Bears (6-11) finished the season in third place in the NFC North, but honestly did not play good football for various stretches, which led to the organization firing both head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace.

Nagy could not replicate the same success that he had in 2018 or even in 2020, where the Bears went to the playoffs with Mitch Trubisky at quarterback. Speaking of quarterback, Chicago had rookie Justin Fields, Andy Dalton, and Nick Foles all take meaningful snaps during the season.

For the Bears to make a playoff run next season, they need find to first find out who their next head coach will be. They are in the process of interviewing multiple head coaching candidates along with prospective general manager candidates. Once the Bears get that situated, they need to fix their secondary and address the wide receiver position.

