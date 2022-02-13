Chiefs Super Bowl odds: What Kansas City needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 57

The Kansas City Chiefs are the odds-on favorites (+700) to win the Super Bowl 57 next season.

The Chiefs (12-5) had a rough start to the 2021 season, but eventually got their act together to win the AFC West and clinch the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs. The Chiefs won their first two playoff games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills. However, Kansas City lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in disappointing fashion to the AFC Championship game.

Kansas City will have their work cut out for them in free agency as they have to re-sign Tyrann Mathieu, Jarran Reed, Charvarius Ward, Byron Pringle, Orlando Brown Jr. and etc.

If they can re-sign most of those guys, especially Mathieu and Brown Jr., who are very integral on both sides of the ball, they will hold onto a strong core. Grabbing a true No. 2 receiver this offseason is one of the bigger hopes of the fanbase, however, as long as the Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, and Travis Kelce, they should be good to go to make another postseason run.

