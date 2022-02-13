Jaguars Super Bowl odds: What Jacksonville needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 57

As you might imagine, the Jacksonville Jaguars are extreme longshots to win the Super Bowl looking ahead to the 2022-23 NFL season. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jaguars have the 29th best odds to win it all at +8000.

Jacksonville underwent a complete mess of a season in Urban Meyer’s first season as an NFL head coach. He clearly did not adapt to dealing with professionals as he failed to even finish the season. Meyer was fired after just 13 games, and the Jaguars finished the season with a 3-14 record.

One of the few bright sides to the Jaguars as an organization is they will get the first overall NFL Draft pick once again. They still have yet to find a new head coach, so that will be priority No. 1. The second priority is to do everything they can to set Trevor Lawrence up for success heading into Year 2. Excellent quarterback play can fix plenty of holes down the roster, and the Jaguars have a ton of areas that need to be fixed.

