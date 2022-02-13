Colts Super Bowl odds: What Indianapolis needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 57

The Indianapolis Colts are another team with reasonable odds at +2500 to win the Super Bowl 57 next season.

The Colts (9-8) started off the season with a record of 1-4 through the first five weeks. But they would lean on their second-year standout running back Jonathan Taylor, who led them to six wins in the next eight contests. Heading into the final two weeks of the season, Indy had a shot to punch their ticket into the postseason, but they suffered tough losses to the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Colts head coach Frank Reich could be on the proverbial hot seat next season after their disastrous ending this season. Starting quarterback Carson Wentz had good numbers on paper, but did not play that great when the games mattered the most. It would not be out of the realm of possibility to see the Colts move on from Wentz and go find themselves a different quarterback. Along with Wentz, the Colts need to find a replacement for defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who was named the Bears next head coach.

