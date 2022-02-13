Texans Super Bowl odds: What Houston needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 57

The Houston Texans’ 2021 season appeared sunk before it began, and little that transpired improved the team’s short- and long-term outlooks. Between an oddly handled coaching search that led to the hiring of David Culley to the still-ongoing standoff between ownership and Deshaun Watson — as well as Watson’s precarious legal situation — the Texans did little to suggest brighter days lie just around the corner.

Houston’s on-field results underscored the franchise’s issues. After a season-opening victory over the comparably dysfunctional Jacksonville Jaguars, the Texans lost their next eight games, all but two by multiple possessions. A surprise victory over the Tennessee Titans coming out of the bye briefly raised optimism for the team, but a three-game losing streak against mediocre or worse opponents followed. Outside of a win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Texans’ final four games went as expected, closing the book on a miserable campaign.

With no clear direction, missing draft picks, and limited cap space, the Texans currently have +15000 odds to win Super Bowl LVII.

In terms of the roster, the Texans must find a way to offload Watson for as much draft capital as possible. Even before the quarterback’s legal quagmire developed, he made his intention to never play another down for the franchise clear. By all accounts, that hasn’t changed a year later. Elsewhere, Houston needs to rebuild the offensive line. Laremy Tunsil remains a cornerstone piece at left tackle, but Marcus Cannon and Justin Britt represent Band-Aid solutions while Tytus Howard and Max Scharping haven’t developed as hoped. The front office must also remodel the receiving corps, as only Brandin Cooks and rookie Nico Collins showed any signs of life this past season.

