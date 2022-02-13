Packers Super Bowl odds: What Green Bay needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 57

The Green Bay Packers had another fantastic regular season, but they had an early exit with a divisional round loss to the San Francisco 49ers. What happens with Aaron Rodgers will be the No. 1 story of the offseason and looking ahead to next year’s Super Bowl, the Packers are getting +1500 odds to win it, which is the fifth highest in the NFL.

The Packers won the NFC North with ease as they finished with a 13-4 record during the regular season, which gave them the No. 1 seed in the conference. Unfortunately for them, they weren’t able to take advantage of it as they lost on a last-second field goal and scored just 10 points against the 49ers. This was the Packers’ first and last loss at Lambeau Field this season.

It is pretty simple for what the Packers need to do this offseason. The organization is in lockstep that it wants Rodgers on the roster heading into the 2022-23 season. With Rodgers on the roster, Green Bay will remain Super Bowl contenders even after another disappointing playoff loss. If he’s not on the team, it’s a tough sell to say Jordan Love is ready to lead the Packers to a deep playoff run with the limited sample size we’ve seen from him. Another important piece to the offseason is whether Green Bay will keep wide receiver Davante Adams on the roster.

