Lions Super Bowl odds: What Detroit needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 57

The Detroit Lions enter the second season of the Dan Campbell era with +15000 odds to win the Super Bowl, according to DraftKings.

It was touch and go for a while, but Detroit was able to avoid a winless season in 2021. In fact, they closed the season out relatively strongly with a record of 3-3 over the final six weeks of the year to end with a record of 3-13-1. On top of that, they played in four losses that ended up being one-score games so, despite the bad record, they showed a lot more fight than many people anticipated. Still, they desperately need help in some areas if they want to make a real run at the postseason in 2022.

I don’t think anybody actually expects the Lions to make a deep playoff run in year two for Campbell. There are some promising young players, like Amon-Ra St. Brown, T.J. Hockenson, Deandre Swift and Kalif Raymond. Still, they need help in a lot of spots.

The offensive and defensive lines need a reboot, which started last season taking Penei Sewell in the first round of the NFL Draft. He played well, but there’s still a long way to go to sure up the trenches. They’ll likely pick somebody on the defensive front in the first round of the draft, either an edge rusher or a linebacker. The 2022 season will also probably still feature Jarred Goff under center unless they make a crazy free agent signing or trade, because the QB draft class this season is pretty underwhelming.

All in all, expect the Lions to be better next season than they were in 2021. But for them to crash the Super Bowl party would take a miracle.

