Broncos Super Bowl odds: What Denver needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 57

The Denver Broncos have reasonable odds at +1800 to win Super Bowl 57 next season. If they do end up going to the big game, it will be because the Broncos made a major move at quarterback this offseason.

Denver (7-10) started off the season 3-0, but then would go on to lose five out of their last seven games. At the bye in Week 11, the Broncos were 5-5 and then they won two out of their next three games to be at 7-6. But their playoff chances went down the drain as they lost their last four games and were without Teddy Bridgewater due to injury. The Broncos proceeded to fire head coach Vic Fangio after the regular season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Broncos already make their coaching change as they hired Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to be their next head coach. With Hackett in the fold, Denver could entertain the idea of bringing in Aaron Rodgers. If Rodgers decided to leave Green Bay and join the Broncos, it would make the AFC West one of the best division in the NFL next season.

However, that is hypothetical thinking at the moment. Outside of quarterback, the Broncos have talent on both sides of the ball to make a playoff run.

