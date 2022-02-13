Raiders Super Bowl odds: What Las Vegas needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 57

The Las Vegas Raiders have long shot odds at +5000 to win Super Bowl 57 next season in their home stadium.

The Raiders (10-7) dealt with numerous off the field incidents this season that included their former head coach Jon Gruden resigning in October. Special teams coach Rich Bisaccia was named the interim head coach and went 7-5 in the last 12 games to get Vegas into the playoffs. The Raiders then lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Wild Card Weekend.

The Raiders did not bring back Bisaccia as the team’s head coach and decided to hire New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. McDaniels will look to take what he learned at New England and his previous head coaching opportunities and bring it to Las Vegas.

McDaniels and new general manager Dave Ziegler will look to add another wide receiver to the Raiders’ offense and continue to add to their defense, which has standout players at all three levels. The good news is they don’t have to worry about the quarterback position as Derek Carr showed this season he can get this team to the playoffs.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.