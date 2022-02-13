Chargers Super Bowl odds: What Los Angeles needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 57

The Los Angeles Chargers have a bright future ahead of them with Justin Herbert under center and they should be looked at as a dark horse to make a run at the Super Bowl, with their opening odds listed at +2500.

Herbert set the world on fire during his sophomore season in the pros, throwing for over 5,000 yards and 38 touchdowns to just 15 interceptions. The offense looked fantastic for large portions of the campaign, with rookie offensive lineman Rashawn Slater earning recognition as one of the best tackles in the entire league. The running game is solid, but the defense is what let them down to a 9-8 record in 2021 and kept them on the outside of the playoffs.

To make a deep playoff run, the offense doesn’t need to tweak all that much. They played well all season long and were the fifth-best scoring offense in the NFL, averaging 27.9 points per contest. The team could bolster the right side of the offensive line opposite of Slater to better protect their franchise quarterback and grab a big-time wide receiver, but even without those moves, they should still be an above-average unit.

They really need to make moves on the defensive side of the ball though. That unit ranked as the fourth-worst group in the league and gave up an average of 27 points per game. They’ll need to address the interior defensive line because they couldn’t stop anybody when the ball was on the ground last season. That’s probably the group’s most glaring issue. They could also add a defensive back, making it tougher for teams to exploit them through the air, where they gave up 27 touchdowns last season.

