Rams Super Bowl odds: What Los Angeles needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 57

The Los Angeles Rams went “all-in” on the 2021 season, trading multiple first-round picks and more to acquire quarterback Matthew Stafford, trading for pass rusher Von Miller, and signing former Cleveland Browns wideout Odell Beckham Jr. Those moves and others helped the Rams reach the Super Bowl, their first since the 2018 season.

The Rams didn’t always seem destined to return to the NFL’s biggest stage. They spent much of the season trailing the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC West, and a three-game losing streak in the middle of the season put their playoff hopes in peril. However, Los Angeles rebounded with a five-game winning streak to secure the division title before winning three straight in the postseason (two against NFC West foes).

The strong finish has placed the Rams among the favorites to win next year’s championship. The team currently has +1000 odds to win Super Bowl LVII.

The Rams could lose several important players this offseason. Miller and Beckham both have expiring deals and could depart in free agency while veteran left tackle Andrew Whitworth could opt to retire. If he does, backup left tackle Joseph Noteboom will need a new contract to remain in Los Angeles. Famously, the Rams do not have any of their original Day 1 or Day 2 draft picks, so retaining their key players becomes even more important.

