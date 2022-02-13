Dolphins Super Bowl odds: What Miami needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 57

The Miami Dolphins seemed to take steps in the right direction at the end of the 2021 season, but some surprising offseason moves has left them with +4000 odds to make a run at the Super Bowl in 2022.

Brian Flores was entering his third season at the helm of the team and his second year with Tua Tagovailoa under center. It was pretty clear early on that Flores didn’t have a ton of faith in his signal-caller, benching him whenever possible. But the Alabama product kept going and as the season went on he got better and better. He helped lead Miami to a 9-8 record and just missed out on a playoff berth.

Rookie WR Jaylen Waddle emerged as a superstar and shattered the record for most receptions in NFL history by a rookie. But once the season ended and the dust settled, Flores was fired in what was a shocking move to most people in NFL circles.

The Dolphins still have to find a new coach and teams with first-year coaches don’t tend to win the Super Bowl. It’s happened only two times in the history of the NFL and it hasn’t happened since 1989. Whoever the new coach is will have some work cut out for them too.

The defense was far too reliant on turnovers. It’s great when you can get them, but it’s not a particularly safe or reliable way to create a defense. The biggest thing the Dolphins brass will need to address is offensive line play. It seems as if Miami has been at or near the bottom of the league in offensive line efficiency for a decade or more. Despite having one of the worst offensive lines in the league, Tagovailoa was still able to put together a good season when he wasn’t getting smashed into the ground. Get him a solid OL and another weapon or two and the Fins offense could be elite.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.