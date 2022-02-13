Vikings Super Bowl odds: What Minnesota needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 57

The Minnesota Vikings fell short of their expectations in the 2021-22 NFL season, and the changes have already begun with a major overhaul throughout the organization. With this much of an adjustment, the Vikings have +3500 odds to win the Super Bowl for the 2022-23, and that’s tied for the 17th best odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Minnesota finished second place in the NFC North with an 8-9 record as they faded down the stretch of the regular season to eliminate themselves from playoff contention.

Since the regular season ended, the Vikings moved on from head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman. Minnesota already hired a new general manager with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, but the head coach has not been named to this point. That will be a major decision to follow obviously in addition to what the plan is for whether Minnesota is willing to keep Kirk Cousins on the roster as they enter an offseason where they’re already over the salary cap.

