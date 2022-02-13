Giants Super Bowl odds: What New York needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 57

The New York Giants are one of the biggest longshots to reach Super Bowl 57 in 2023. They come in at +6500, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Those are the fourth-worst odds of any NFC team.

The Giants are hitting the reset button again after yet another poor season. New York, at 4-13, finished below .500 for the fifth consecutive season. Its .236 winning percentage was the franchise’s worst since 1983. The offense was the main contributor to the team’s failures as the Giants recorded the second-fewest points and yards of any team. They ended their year on a six-game losing streak that included an 18.7 average margin of defeat. General manager Dave Gettleman retired the day after the season, and head coach Joe Judge was fired. So the Giants will head into 2022 with their fourth different fulltime head coach since 2016.

The Giants have a collection of good offensive pieces. Running back Saquon Barkley with wideouts Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney are a tantalizing trio, at least when healthy. What they don’t have is a proven quarterback, still. The team has committed to Daniel Jones for 2022 and really needs its 2019 first-rounder to take a big leap forward if it wants to right the ship. But so far, the Duke product hasn’t looked like he belongs as an NFL starter. He has accounted for 50 touchdowns and 37 turnovers in his 38 career games. He has shown bad pocket awareness and an aversion to throwing the ball downfield. It doesn’t help that he has one of the league’s worst offensive lines in front of him, but many of Jones’ mistakes are self-inflicted.

That o-line is one area of need for the Giants in the offseason, although second-year tackle Andrew Thomas appears to be a true building block. The defense played decently down the stretch in 2021, but it has a dearth of talent. Cornerback James Bradberry is probably the unit’s lone true star. The Giants desperately need to get more athletic at linebacker and create more havoc on opposing QBs. When the Giants have been successful, historically, it’s largely because of their pass-rushing front. This defense ranked inside the bottom 10 in sacks and had the third-lowest pressure rate in the NFL this season (20.1 percent).

