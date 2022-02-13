Eagles Super Bowl odds: What Philadelphia needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 57

The Philadelphia Eagles have +4000 odds to win Super Bowl 57, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Eagles (9-8) made the playoffs under first-year head coach Nick Sirianni in 2021, their fourth postseason appearance over the past five seasons. They were eliminated in the Wild Card round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-15.

The Eagles don’t have a lot of big names slated to hit the open market, but they do stand to lose a number of starters on defense, including safeties Rodney McLeod and Anthony Harris, cornerback Steven Nelson and defensive end Derek Barnett. Granted, none of those guys are difference-makers. The most impactful offseason roster decision could be made by 34-year-old center Jason Kelce as the four-time All-Pro may decide to retire. Philly is in good position to improve in a number of areas as they have a little bit of cap space to work with as well as three picks in the first round of the NFL Draft.

More than anything, the Eagles’ 2022 season will hinge on Jalen Hurts’ improvement as a passer. The second-year QB made some strides this past season, but his accuracy was often inconsistent. If he can make a leap there, this mid-pack offense should be significantly better in ‘22. With DeVonta Smith, Miles Sanders and Dallas Goedert surrounding him, Hurts has good, young players to work with. He just needs to prove that he’s something more than a really good athlete.

