Steelers Super Bowl odds: What Pittsburgh needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 57

The Pittsburgh Steelers have +4000 odds to win Super Bowl 57, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. This season, the Steelers finished with a 9-7-1 record and miraculously made the playoffs. In Ben Roethlisberger’s final game, the Steelers fell to the Kansas Chiefs 42-21 in the Wild Card round.

With Roethlisberger retiring, the Steelers will first need to figure out who will be their quarterback for the season. They also have a number of name guys set to hit the market this offseason. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Joe Haden, Terrell Edmunds, Trai Turner, Eric Ebron, and a few others. It will be important to find a few new pieces in the trenches. Both offensively and defensively, their line needs to improve. And depending on what happens with Smith-Schuster, they’ll need to find a receiver as well.

