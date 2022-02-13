 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Steelers Super Bowl odds: What Pittsburgh needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 57

The Steelers have +4000 odds to win Super Bowl 57 in February 2023. We break down what has to happen for Pittsburgh to take home the Lombardi Trophy.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reacts during the first half in an AFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.&nbsp; Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers have +4000 odds to win Super Bowl 57, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. This season, the Steelers finished with a 9-7-1 record and miraculously made the playoffs. In Ben Roethlisberger’s final game, the Steelers fell to the Kansas Chiefs 42-21 in the Wild Card round.

Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl 57 odds: +4000

With Roethlisberger retiring, the Steelers will first need to figure out who will be their quarterback for the season. They also have a number of name guys set to hit the market this offseason. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Joe Haden, Terrell Edmunds, Trai Turner, Eric Ebron, and a few others. It will be important to find a few new pieces in the trenches. Both offensively and defensively, their line needs to improve. And depending on what happens with Smith-Schuster, they’ll need to find a receiver as well.

