49ers Super Bowl odds: What San Francisco needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 57

The San Francisco 49ers have +1400 odds to win Super Bowl 57, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

This season was great for the 49ers. They went from a team who may not make the playoffs, to a team who was one play away from the Super Bowl. They lost in the NFC Championship to the Los Angeles Rams 20-17.

The 49ers are another team that needs to find who their quarterback will be next season. It’ll likely be Trey Lance as Jimmy Garropolo will be traded. They have an extremely talented roster and coaching staff. Quarterback has been the only thing holding them back in my opinion. I’d expect them to target a cornerback early on in the draft as that is probably the biggest position they can improve.

