Seahawks Super Bowl odds: What Seattle needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 57

The Seattle Seahawks have been perennial playoff contenders for what seems like the last decade or so, making two Super Bowl appearances in that frame and hoisting the Lombardi once.

But things seem to be shifting in the NFC West and their path to even the playoffs isn’t easy anymore, let alone the Super Bowl which is why their odds for Super Bowl 57 currently sit at +3500.

In the 2021 season, Seattle finished at the bottom of the NFC West with a record of 7-10 with three of those wins coming to inter-division foes. Seattle seems to have gotten complacent to some degree, while the other teams around them build up talented rosters full of exciting young players, the Hawks have a few exciting pieces, but it’s nothing compared to the other NFC West squads.

To have a chance to make it to the Super Bowl, a lot has to go in their direction. First off, there’s some speculation surrounding Russell Wilson still being with the team next season. While it makes sense in the long term, get a great haul in return for the superstar quarterback, it wouldn’t help their Super Bowl odds for next season one bit. So bettors need to hope he stays at least one more season. They also need to sure up the offensive line that made Wilson scramble for his life nearly every time he dropped back to pass. Seattle doesn’t have a first round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft either, so getting those kinds of players who will make an immediate impact will most likely have to be done through free agency.

Needless to say, Seattle has a long way to go to even have a chance at the postseason, let alone the Super Bowl.

