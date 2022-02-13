Titans Super Bowl odds: What Tennessee needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 57

The Tennessee Titans got upset by the eventual AFC champions in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs this season but still bring a good amount of players back and have their odds for Super Bowl 57 sitting at +2200

The AFC was a bit of a mess this season, but Tennessee rose above it all to finish with a 12-5 record and the top overall seed in the playoffs. That’s impressive considering the talent on the roster, but it’s even more impressive when you realize Derrick Henry was injured for several weeks toward the end of the season. Still, they couldn’t overcome the magic that was Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals despite having a bye week to prepare.

The Titans are in a relatively good spot heading into the offseason. They’ll be able to bring back all their key pieces, Henry, QB Ryan Tannehill, WR Julio Jones. They might need some help on defense in the passing game, but their run-stuffing ability is already one of the best in the league. A coverage LB might be able to help out in that regard and take the unit to the next level.

If they can keep Henry healthy next season, the sky really is the limit for the Titans.

