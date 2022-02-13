Commanders Super Bowl odds: What Washington needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 57

The Washington Football team... err Washington Commanders, are coming off a tough season and see its Super Bowl 57 odds up at +5000.

The team finished 2021 with a 7-10 record with some significant holes on offense and defense. They were able to get through the majority of the season with a shot at the playoffs. But after getting off to a 6-6 start, the Football Team dropped four if their final five games to limp into the offseason.

Commanders Super Bowl 57 odds: +5000

The new Commanders will have their work cut out for them. Just because the name and uniforms are new, doesn’t mean the players on the roster are. Washington will need to find a franchise quarterback. Right now they have Taylor Heinicke, who played as well as anybody could have hoped last season, but it’s highly unlikely he can lead this group to a Super Bowl victory. There are some options out there, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and a few others all seem open to leaving their current teams. The Commanders also need to find some talent on the offensive side of the ball. They have WR Terry McLaurin and RB Antonio Gibson, who have both been pretty good, but a team can’t be sustained by just two really good players. They need to find more pieces, particularly in the passing game.

On defense, the group finished 25th in the league in terms of points allowed. Washington will need to sure up that side of the ball a ton, particularly at middle linebacker and cornerback, spots where they struggled a ton during the past few seasons.

It’s an uphill climb for the Commanders to make the playoffs next season, let alone win it all. But hey, anything is possible.

