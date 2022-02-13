How the public is betting Rams vs. Bengals in the 2022 Super Bowl on game day morning

Super Bowl Sunday is finally here as one of the most bitter-sweet days of the sports calendar. After tonight’s matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, the NFL will go six months between games, so there’s one final chance for bettors to get in on the action with tons of wagering options. The game will get started at 6:30 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The Rams finished 12-5 during the regular season and knocked off the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers to reach the Super Bowl. Cincinnati finished 10-7 and beat the Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs to get here.

Here’s a look at betting splits for the Bengals and Rams in Super Bowl LVI as of Sunday, February 13th.

Rams vs. Bengals betting splits

Point Spread

The Rams are a four-point favorite. 54.0% of the handle and 58.1% of total bets are on the Bengals to cover.

Is the public right? No, I’m going with the favorites to cover this number. The Rams have so many playmakers on both sides of the ball to gear up for a Super Bowl run this season, and the difference will come defensively. The Rams have stars all over their defense, while the Bengals rank No. 23 in opponent yards per play.

Over/under

Total points is installed at 48.5. 58.1% of the handle and 58.7% of total bets are on the over.

Is the public right? Yes, I’ll side with the public in this spot and suggest the over. Both teams throw the ball on at least 59% of their snaps and rank inside the top eight in yards per play. The two worst units on the field are on the defensive side of the ball, and there should be plenty of points scored Sunday night.

Moneyline

The Rams are a -200 favorite to win while the Bengals are a +170 underdog. 66.4% of the handle and 63.2% of total bets are on Cincinnati.

Is the public right? No, the Rams will be the Super Bowl champions, but getting them with -200 odds is not great value. Betting the point spread a much better wager with a greater payout.

