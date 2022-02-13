Who is announcing Super Bowl 56 for NBC

Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals this weekend will be the biggest event of the year in the United States. While eyes across the world will be glued to the TV to see who wins the biggest prize in football, who will they be listening to narrate the historic 60-minute contest?

This season the broadcast rights to the Super Bowl are with NBC. Pretty sweet gig for the network to virtually run the prime-time sports world for the next few weeks between the Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl. The duo of Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will be in the booth on play by play and color commentary duties while Michele Tafoya and Kathryn Tappen will be sideline reporters. It’ll be interesting to see if the former wideout has any lasting feelings for the Bengals, which is where he spent the vast majority of his NFL career. He played for Cincy during their two previous Super Bowl trips.

This will be Collinsworth’s fifth Super Bowl working from the broadcast booth and he’s done a handful of others working in the pre and postgame show. This marks Tafoya’s fifth Super Bowl as well and it will be Tappen’s first appearance at the big game.

Michaels, the vet of the crew, will be broadcasting his 11th Super Bowl from the booth but it may be his last with NBC. The TV legend is in the final year of his contract with NBC and is expected to make the jump to Amazon Prime to work on Thursday Night Football starting next year.