Betting Rams vs. Bengals against the spread in Super Bowl 56

The spread for Super Bowl 56 has remained pretty static since opening a couple of weeks ago with the Rams favored by four points. It nudged up to Rams -4.5 earlier this week, but as we have arrived to game day, the spread is back to where it began: Rams -4, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Here’s how you should bet that number in today’s big game.

Super Bowl 56 predictions: Bengals vs. Rams spread pick

The Bengals seem to have a number of disadvantages in this game, at least on paper. Their offensive line will likely have trouble protecting Joe Burrow from one of the league’s most fearsome pass-rush attacks. Cincinnati will probably have a hard time getting consistency out of its running game, too, as the Rams boast the best run defense the Bengals have seen in these playoffs and arguably the second-best run defense they have matched up against all season long.

On the other side of the ball, Cincy doesn’t have a true shutdown corner — unlike L.A. — to control either Cooper Kupp or Odell Beckham Jr. The Rams should have a lot of success running their typical three-tiered flood routes, forcing the Bengals to pick their poison. And if Cincinnati decides to drop extra men into coverage, the Rams have the running backs to take advantage against a pretty soft run front.

All in all, there are multiple ways in which the Rams can really control this game. Getting them at just -4 feels like a steal.

Pick: Rams -4

