Matthew Stafford start/sit advice: Fantasy outlook for Rams QB in Super Bowl 56 for DFS, playoff fantasy football

Super Bowl 56 is set for next weekend and will see the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the ultimate battle for the Lombardi Trophy.

While fantasy leagues for the most part have been over for quite some time, daily fantasy is still going strong even with just two teams remaining. So to fill your quarterback slot on your DFS roster, you only have two options. So how does Rams QB Matthew Stafford stack up in this matchup against the Cincy defense?

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams QB Matthew Stafford, $16,200/$10,800

Stafford has had a bit of an up and down season, starting out hot then fading in the middle before finishing the regular season on a strong note. But once he entered the playoffs he’s taken his game to another level.

Over the course of his three postseason games this year, he’s tossed for 945 yards and six scores to just one interception. He could have easily crossed the 1,000 yard threshold too, but the Rams didn’t have to pass the ball much at all during their dominant win over the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round.

The Bengals' defense is solid though. They picked off Patrick Mahomes twice last week and have only allowed five touchdowns through the air during the playoffs to six picks. Still, they’re not nearly as good as the Rams defense, who should give Burrow trouble all night long.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even with a good Cincy defense coming to town, Stafford has a much better chance to produce big numbers when compared to Burrow.