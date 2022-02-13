Cam Akers start/sit advice: Fantasy outlook for Rams RB in Super Bowl 56 for DFS, playoff fantasy football

Super Bowl 56 comes to you live on Sunday, February 13th as the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is set for 6:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBC. Whether or not you have a dog in the fight, you can always play DFS! Here we discuss whether or not Rams running back Cam Akers should be in your lineup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Cam Akers, $9,600/$6,400

Can we all just continue to appreciate how absurd it is that Akers is even playing at this point after his Achillies injury in the preseason? Akers made his triumphant return right before the playoffs and now gets to play in the first Super Bowl of his career. He had been dealing with a shoulder injury that had him limited in practice, but he was a full participant in practice on Thursday.

The tough part about this backfield is that they are going to be fully healthy with Darrell Henderson Jr. It remains to be seen how the splits will shake out, but Akers certainly has upside.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

I don’t think that you should sit Akers in the Captain's Chair by any means. He is worthy of a flex spot given the upside he brings to the offense, he just needs the touches. Find a spot for Akers in your lineup, but save the multiplier for someone that is more consistent and has an easier path to production.