Sony Michel start/sit advice: Fantasy outlook for Rams RB in Super Bowl 56 for DFS, playoff fantasy football

We go over the fantasy football and DFS outlook of Sony Michel ahead of the Rams Super Bowl matchup against the Bengals.

By TeddyRicketson
Running back Sony Michel #25 of the Los Angeles Rams practices in preparation for Super Bowl LVI at the Rose Bowl on February 10, 2022 in Pasadena, California. The Rams play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Super Bowl 56 comes to you live on Sunday, February 13th as the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is set for 6:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBC. With all eyes on the big game, don’t forget to set your DFS lineup. Here we discuss whether or not Sony Michel should crack your DFS lineup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Sony Michel, $7,500/$5,000

An early acquisition of the Rams in the regular season, Michel was brought in to provide some running back depth with Cam Akers sidelined. Unfortunately for him, Michel’s teammates Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. appear to be fully healed heading into Super Bowl Sunday.

Unless something changes, Michel figures to play third fiddle in the run game of the Rams. While the Rams' passing game has improved and been the focal part of their offense, their running backs are used to grind out the yardage and extend drives. That being said, with three mouths to feed in this backfield, opportunities are going to be limited for Michel.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Michel isn’t worth a lineup spot in this game. Sure, he could fall into the endzone once, but he won’t be the focal point in the passing or rushing aspects of their offense and that severely limits Michel’s upside.

