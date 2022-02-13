Darrell Henderson Jr. start/sit advice: Fantasy outlook for Rams RB in Super Bowl 56 for DFS, playoff fantasy football

Super Bowl 56 comes to you live on Sunday, February 13th as the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is set for 6:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBC. Darrell Henderson Jr. has been activated off of IR for the Rams and is set to play in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Should he be in your DFS lineup for the big game?

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Darrell Henderson Jr., $2,400/$1,600

Henderson looks fully healthy after recovering from a knee injury. He had been on IR, but he was activated ahead of the Super Bowl and is expected to play. While this is great news for Henderson, this makes it tougher to set up a DFS lineup.

With three mouths to feed in the backfield of the Rams, it is going to be hard to find upside. Before his injury, Henderson serves as the team’s primary running back. With a healthy Cam Akers alongside him, Henderson may be splitting carries and time in the backfield.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even with his splitting time with Akers, I don’t think that Sony Michel plays much of a factor. So that at least eliminates one mouth to feed in the backfield. I think Henderson has the talent to make enough plays that he can be a FLEX spot in your lineup. I don’t think that he gets enough usage or production to warrant a Captain’s Chair spot though.