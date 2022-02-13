Cooper Kupp start/sit advice: Fantasy outlook for Rams WR in Super Bowl 56 for DFS, playoff fantasy football

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been a matchup nightmare all season long, but the Cincinnati Bengals will be tasked with stopping him next weekend in Super Bowl 56.

While most fantasy leagues have been decided some time ago, daily fantasy is still a huge way to stay involved with the biggest game of the year. Is Kupp a good play for these DFS leagues?

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Cooper Kupp, $17,400/$11,600

Kupp pretty much dismantled the rest of the NFL WRs this season, running away with the league reception title, league touchdown title and league yards title. Most of those categories weren’t particularly close, either.

The veteran wideout has gone to an even better level during the playoffs. He’s averaged 10 catches per game over the last two weeks, while still coming down with five receptions in a blowout win in the Wild Card round where the ball stayed on the ground most of the night. Since the Wild Card round ended, he’s racked up 325 yards, 20 receptions and three touchdowns in just two weeks.

The Bengals will have their hands full with Kupp, Van Jefferson, Odell Beckham Jr. and Ben Skowronek lining up outside. It’s near impossible to keep all of them contained all night long too.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Kupp is a must-start, no matter the salary. He’s a virtual lock to get over 100 yards and has scored at least one touchdown in each of the last five weeks dating back to the regular season.