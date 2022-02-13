Van Jefferson start/sit advice: Fantasy outlook for Rams WR in Super Bowl 56 for DFS, playoff fantasy football

Super Bowl 56 kicks off in just over one week and the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals are hard at work perfecting their game plans for the big night.

Just like the two teams that made it to the final game of the season, you should be getting your game plan ready for the final chance to play daily fantasy this season. Van Jefferson has been a productive, though overshadowed, WR for the Rams this season. He might be worth it to pick him up as a value piece if you go after high-salary guys at the top end.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Van Jefferson, $7,800/$5,200

Jefferson was the second-leading pass catcher on the Rams this season, though he was still over a thousand yards behind Cooper Kupp. Still, he had close to 1,000 yards himself and finished the season with six touchdowns.

Still, he’s seen his role on the team become diminished over time with players like Odell Beckham Jr. coming into the fold as the year went on. Ever since the playoffs started three weeks ago, Jefferson has caught just five passes for 79 yards. He hasn’t had a single game in that span where he’s seen the ball thrown his way more than five times and he hasn’t hit paydirt since Week 14.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Jefferson might just pop off for a big game, and his DFS salary is low. But the offense has seemed to move away from him a bit more each week as the season has gone on. Sit him