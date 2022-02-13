Odell Beckham Jr. start/sit advice: Fantasy outlook for Rams WR in Super Bowl 56 for DFS, playoff fantasy football

It might end up being just a short-term rental, but the Los Angeles Rams mid-season acquisition of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. turned out to be one of the most inspired moves of the year. He would certainly make for a solid short-term rental for your Super Bowl fantasy football lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr., $12,600/$8,400

Beckham caught nine passes on 11 targets against the 49ers in the NFC Championship, turning those grabs into 113 yards. That was his first game with more than 100 receiving yards since 2019. He’s posted more yards every week of the postseason so far, and he scored back in the Wild Card round against the Cardinals. He has six touchdowns with the Rams since joining the team.

With the Bengals defense likely focused on Cooper Kupp, that should mean more looks for Beckham.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

I like Beckham a lot this week. He might not have enough ceiling to be a captain in showdown leagues, but he’s worth a spot in lineups.