Ben Skowronek start/sit advice: Fantasy outlook for Rams WR in Super Bowl 56 for DFS, playoff fantasy football

We go over the fantasy football and DFS outlook of Ben Skowronek ahead of the Rams Super Bowl matchup against the Bengals.

By LTruscott
Los Angeles Rams defeat the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 during a NFC championship football game at SoFi Stadium. Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek isn’t exactly a household name. Even the most dedicated fantasy football players probably won’t know who he is. Still, the rookie receiver is part of a Super Bowl-bound team, and with limited options for fantasy lineups in this game, he’s worth having on your radar, even if he’s not a viable candidate for your DFS roster.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Ben Skowronek, $900/$600

A seventh-round pick out of Notre Dame, Skowronek’s best game this season was a Week 17 contest against the Seattle Seahawks. He caught four passes on five targets in that one for 42 yards. He finished the regular season with 133 yards on 11 catches. He’s only been targeted once in the playoffs, but failed to come up with a catch.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

He might seem like a DFS bargain, but it’s best not to use up one of your roster spots for Skowronek.

