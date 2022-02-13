Rams D/ST start/sit advice: Fantasy outlook for LA defense in Super Bowl 56 for DFS, playoff fantasy football

The one unit that could really make or break the Super Bowl for the Los Angeles Rams is their defense. The mismatch in the trenches, between the Rams defensive line led by all-world pass rusher Aaron Donald and the Bengals shaky offensive line, should give the Rams a big advantage. From a fantasy football perspective, this group could put up some solid numbers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams D/ST, $5,100/$3,400

The Rams defense only managed three points in DraftKings leagues in their NFC Championship matchup with the 49ers. But the week before that, against Tampa Bay, they had seven points thanks to three sacks and an interception. They posted 15 fantasy points against Arizona in the Wild Card round. The Bengals gave up nine sacks against the Titans in the Divisional round, a number that has to have this group salivating at the opportunity. And with sacks, there are usually turnovers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you’re going to have a defense in your lineup this week, make it the Rams.